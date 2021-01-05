EU worried about Iran enrichment, aims to save nuclear accord

The European Commission said on Tuesday it regretted that Iran has resumed 20% uranium enrichment at an underground nuclear facility, breaching a 2015 nuclear pact, but believed that the accord was worth saving.

