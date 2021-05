State Comptroller Matanya Engleman on Tuesday visited the site of the disaster on Mount Meron that took the live of 45 people during Lag BaOmer celebrations on Thursday.

State Comptroller Matanya Engleman on Tuesday visited the site of the disaster on Mount Meron that took the live of 45 people during Lag BaOmer celebrations on Thursday.

State Comptroller Matanya Engleman on Tuesday visited the site of the disaster on Mount Meron that took the live of 45 people during Lag BaOmer celebrations on Thursday.