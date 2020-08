Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday the United States would put forth a United Nations Security Council resolution next week calling for an extension of the arms embargo on Iran.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday the United States would put forth a United Nations Security Council resolution next week calling for an extension of the arms embargo on Iran.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday the United States would put forth a United Nations Security Council resolution next week calling for an extension of the arms embargo on Iran.