Israel 'worried' over nuclear talks in Vienna, senior sources say

Senior sources said Sunday following a Cabinet meeting regarding the recent rise in tension between Israel and Iran that the ongoing nuclear talks in Vienna "worry us very much."

According to them, the U.S. is willing to forfeit more than what Tehran actually wants.

