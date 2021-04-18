Israel 'worried' over nuclear talks in Vienna, senior sources say

Senior sources said Sunday following a Cabinet meeting regarding the recent rise in tension between Israel and Iran that the ongoing nuclear talks in Vienna "worry us very much."
According to them, the U.S. is willing to forfeit more than what Tehran actually wants.
"Their [the U.S.'s] goal is to reach a deal at all costs and Iran knows that such an agreement will be reached, so it is working to get the most out of it," they said. "The Americans hear our worried, but the question is whether they are listening."