Rivlin condemns Arab attacks on Jews in Jerusalem and Jaffa

President Reuven Rivlin on Tuesday condemned a string of attacks perpetrated by Arab citizens against Jews in Jerusalem and Jaffa in recent days.

President Reuven Rivlin on Tuesday condemned a string of attacks perpetrated by Arab citizens against Jews in Jerusalem and Jaffa in recent days.

President Reuven Rivlin on Tuesday condemned a string of attacks perpetrated by Arab citizens against Jews in Jerusalem and Jaffa in recent days.