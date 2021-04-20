Rivlin condemns Arab attacks on Jews in Jerusalem and Jaffa

President Reuven Rivlin on Tuesday condemned a string of attacks perpetrated by Arab citizens against Jews in Jerusalem and Jaffa in recent days.
"The shaking images of Jews being assaulted and abused like this for no reason in broad daylight in cities where we have always known to live together respectfully cannot become routine," Rivlin said.
"Along with uncompromising police enforcement, we must ensure that these phenomena are also condemned by the Arab leadership and that we join forces in the fight against violence. We simply cannot turn violence into legitimate language."