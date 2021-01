An IDF officer was attacked by settlers Saturday night outside the Kedumim settlement during a violent protest over the death of a teenage Jewish extremist in a car chase with police last month, the army reported Sunday.

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi denounced the attack on the officer, saying in a statement that such violence must be rejected by Israeli society.

