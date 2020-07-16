PM: 'The alternative to the steps we will take today - much harsher steps tomorrow'

In a discussion held by the government on the new coronavirus restrictions, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that "the alternative to the steps we will take today - much harsher steps tomorrow, this we are trying to avoid."

In a discussion held by the government on the new coronavirus restrictions, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that "the alternative to the steps we will take today - much harsher steps tomorrow, this we are trying to avoid."

In a discussion held by the government on the new coronavirus restrictions, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that "the alternative to the steps we will take today - much harsher steps tomorrow, this we are trying to avoid."