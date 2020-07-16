PM: 'The alternative to the steps we will take today - much harsher steps tomorrow'

In a discussion held by the government on the new coronavirus restrictions, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that "the alternative to the steps we will take today - much harsher steps tomorrow, this we are trying to avoid."
Netanyahu added that "the recommendations presented here mainly include ways to stop gatherings, to prevent gatherings of over 10 people in a closed space over, and to prevent gatherings of more than 20 people in open spaces. It's not scientific, there will be exceptions, but our intention is to prevent gatherings. "
First published: 23:27 , 07.16.20