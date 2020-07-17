Strong quake strikes in remote part of Papua New Guinea

The nation's disaster management center said the epicenter was inland near Kokoda and very deep.

The nation's disaster management center said the epicenter was inland near Kokoda and very deep.

The nation's disaster management center said the epicenter was inland near Kokoda and very deep.

Shaking was felt in the capital Port Moresby but not strongly.

Shaking was felt in the capital Port Moresby but not strongly.

Shaking was felt in the capital Port Moresby but not strongly.