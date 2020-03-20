Wall St dives most in a week since 2008 as NY, California impose restrictions

Wall Street wrapped up its worst week since October 2008, with the Dow and S&P 500 sliding more than 4% on Friday as the spread of the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on the economy.
In early trade, the market briefly attempted to build on Thursday's gains, as global policymakers turned on the taps to prop up financial markets reeling from weeks of heavy selling that ended Wall Street's record 11-year bull run. The benchmark S&P 500 index is down more than 31.9% since its record closing high on Feb. 19.
Investors are now counting on further stimulus over the next few days, as the U.S. Senate mulls a $1 trillion package that would include direct financial help for Americans.