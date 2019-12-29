At least two dead in Texas church shooting

Two people were killed and a third was in critical condition after a shooting on Sunday at a church in the suburbs of Fort Worth, Texas, local authorities said.
The Fort Worth Fire Department said three people, including the person who they believed to be the shooter, were transported from the scene in critical condition. The scene was secure, they added.
Two of the people died while en route to the hospital, and the third person was successfully resuscitated by paramedics, according to Macara Trusty, a spokeswoman for local emergency services MedStar. Two more people sustained minor injuries as they ducked for cover inside the church, she said.
First published: 22:23 , 12.29.19