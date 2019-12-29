At least two dead in Texas church shooting

Two people were killed and a third was in critical condition after a shooting on Sunday at a church in the suburbs of Fort Worth, Texas, local authorities said.

The Fort Worth Fire Department said three people, including the person who they believed to be the shooter, were transported from the scene in critical condition. The scene was secure, they added.

