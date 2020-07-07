Lebanon under 'financial siege', and must stave off strife, says leading politician

Lebanon is facing a "financial siege" imposed by international powers and its priority is staving off strife caused by the country's economic meltdown, leading politician Gebran Bassil said on Tuesday.

