Rivlin urges salary cut of public officials apply to him as well

President Reuven Rivlin on Tuesday asked the Finance Ministry to include his wages in the salary reduction of public officials, in solidarity with Israelis hurt financially by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am writing to you following yesterday’s government’s decision, in light of the economic situation because of the coronavirus pandemic, to freeze the raise in salaries of members of Knesset, ministers and the prime minister, and to reduce their current wages by 10%,” he wrote to Finance Minister Israel Katz.

