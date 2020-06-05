Iran confirms talks "months ago" with Richardson over White's release

Iran confirmed on Friday that Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had discussed prisoner releases with former U.S. ambassador Bill Richardson, a day after the two countries each released one detainee.

Iran confirmed on Friday that Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had discussed prisoner releases with former U.S. ambassador Bill Richardson, a day after the two countries each released one detainee.

Iran confirmed on Friday that Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had discussed prisoner releases with former U.S. ambassador Bill Richardson, a day after the two countries each released one detainee.

A ministry official had said in December that Richardson, a former U.S. envoy to the United Nations, had held talks with Zarif but played down their significance.

A ministry official had said in December that Richardson, a former U.S. envoy to the United Nations, had held talks with Zarif but played down their significance.

A ministry official had said in December that Richardson, a former U.S. envoy to the United Nations, had held talks with Zarif but played down their significance.