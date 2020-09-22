Netanyahu: Late President Peres must be pleased by new ties with Gulf states

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he believed the late President Shimon Peres must find pleasure in the deals signed between Israel and two Gulf nations.
Israel and the UAE signed a peace accords earlier this month, while the agreement with Bahrain was for normalization of relations.
Netanyahu spoke at the four year anniversary of Peres's death in a virtual memorial ceremony.
"Peres contributed to Israel in many ways," the prime minister said, "above all his work in obtaining weaponry, growing the local defense industry, nurturing Israel's strategic strength and increasing the country's deterrence in the face of its enemies, will be long remembered.