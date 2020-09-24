Black Flags movement warns Blue & White: We will come for you

The Black Flags moment, which helps organize the weekly protests in front of the prime minister's residence in Jerusalem, attacked Blue & White for their support of restricting demonstrations during the closure.
"Blue & White are about to vote in favor of a law that will constitute a complete elimination of Israeli democracy," said the movement in a statement. " We hereby inform Benny Gantz and the Ministers of Justice and Foreign Affairs: If you give your hand to the destruction of Israel's democracy, we will come for you, and protest in front of your home. You will be remembered as the ones who made Israel into a dictatorship."