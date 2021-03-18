ZAKA boss tried to set up five-men orgy, tape shows

Former ZAKA head Yehuda Meshi-Zahav tried to set up an orgy with a woman and five male prostitutes, according to a recording revealed by the Haaretz newspaper on Thursday.

Meshi-Zahav is facing allegations of sexual abuse and rape of men, women, teens and even children. He received the Israel Prize, the country’s highest civilian honor, only weeks ago.

In the recording, Meshi-Zahav is heard conversing with a young man who works as an escort, asking him to find five men for an orgy with a female "acquaintance" of his.

"She's sick in the head, she wants a gangbang. Five men who will turn her into a sex slave,” Meshi-Zahav is heard saying. “She’ll lie on her stomach and they will massage her. Then we will slowly start undressing her, and ... then we party."

Ephraim Damari who represents Meshi-Zahav, dismissed the latest recording. "Everyone who hears the recording can understand that this is nothing more than an inappropriate conversation between friends.”

In addition to the recording, a new testimony has emerged of an alleged assault committed by Meshi-Zahav in 2014 at ZAKA's headquarters in Jerusalem.

“He just walked over to me and started stroking and touching my chest," said the woman in her testimony. "I then looked at him and told him that I came for help. I tried to move his hand away but he continued. He put his hand under my shirt and whispered, 'I'll help you,'" she added.

"He instills a crippling fear that cannot be explained. You cannot say 'no', because who knows what he’ll do... I was afraid to move so that he would not actually rape me."

Mehsi-Zahav's lawyer Damari also dismissed the latest testimony.

"The lies and deceit in the article deserve only one response - a defamation lawsuit that will be filed within a few days from the date of the publication against anyone responsible for the article.”