British grandma is world's first person to get Pfizer vaccine outside trial

Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old grandmother, on Tuesday became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot outside of a trial as Britain began vaccinating its population.

An early riser, Keenan received the vaccine at her local hospital in Coventry, central England, on Tuesday morning at 06:31 GMT, a week before she turns 91.

Margaret Keenan becomes the first patient in the United Kingdom to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine ( Photo: AP )

Britain began rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday, the first Western country to start vaccinating its general population in what was hailed as a decisive watershed in defeating the coronavirus.

'I can’t thank May and the NHS staff enough who have looked after me tremendously, and my advice to anyone offered the vaccine is to take it — if I can have it at 90 then you can have it too!' pic.twitter.com/mlIwvp6g0f — NHS England and NHS Improvement (@NHSEngland) December 8, 2020

"I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against Covid-19," said Keenan.

"It's the best early birthday present I could wish for because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the New Year after being on my own for most of the year," she added.

"I can't thank May and the NHS staff enough who have looked after me tremendously, and my advice to anyone offered the vaccine is to take it - if I can have it at 90 then you can have it too."

Margaret Keenan, right, walks with nurse May Parsons after becoming the first patient in the United Kingdom to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine ( Photo: AP )

Keenan, known as Maggie to her friends, is a former jewellery shop assistant who only retired four years ago. She has a daughter, a son and four grandchildren.

Video footage shows her wearing a medical mask along with a blue t-shirt and cardigan while she receives the shot from nurse May Parsons.

Parsons said the last few months had been tough on everyone but it felt like there was now light at the end of the tunnel.

Nurse May Parsons prepares Margaret Keenan to be the first world's person to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine outside of trials ( Photo: AP )

Britain is the worst-hit European country from COVID-19, with over 61,000 deaths, but British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hopes to turn the tide against the disease by rolling out the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine before the United States or European Union.