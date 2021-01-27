U.S. B-52 bomber again flies over Mideast amid Iran tensions

The U.S. military said Wednesday it again flew a B-52 bomber over the Middle East "to deter potential aggression" amid tensions with Iran.
The B-52 flew nonstop from Louisiana's Barksdale Air Force Base into the region earlier in the day. The plane went over both the Persian Gulf and Saudi Arabia, according to flight-tracking data.
The U.S. military's Central Command later published images of the bomber flying alongside Royal Saudi Air Force F-15s.
While not mentioning Iran in its statement, Central Command said the flight was meant to "showcase the U.S. commitment to regional security."