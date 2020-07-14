Border Police officer suspended for attack on photographer

A Border Police officer has been suspended after he was caught on film knocking down a photographer during a Haredi protest in Jerusalem against coronavirus restrictions on Monday night.

A Border Police officer has been suspended after he was caught on film knocking down a photographer during a Haredi protest in Jerusalem against coronavirus restrictions on Monday night.

A Border Police officer has been suspended after he was caught on film knocking down a photographer during a Haredi protest in Jerusalem against coronavirus restrictions on Monday night.

Yisrael Kakon, who is also ultra-Orthodox, told Ynet that he was standing away from clashes between police and protesters when he "felt a strong blow to the back."

Yisrael Kakon, who is also ultra-Orthodox, told Ynet that he was standing away from clashes between police and protesters when he "felt a strong blow to the back."

Yisrael Kakon, who is also ultra-Orthodox, told Ynet that he was standing away from clashes between police and protesters when he "felt a strong blow to the back."