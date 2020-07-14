Border Police officer suspended for attack on photographer

A Border Police officer has been suspended after he was caught on film knocking down a photographer during a Haredi protest in Jerusalem against coronavirus restrictions on Monday night.
Yisrael Kakon, who is also ultra-Orthodox, told Ynet that he was standing away from clashes between police and protesters when he "felt a strong blow to the back."
"I fell backwards to the ground and received strong blows to the hand and head," he said. "From the documented video it appears to me that the policeman deliberately intended to hurt me."