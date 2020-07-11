Speaker at Tel Aviv economic protest: Government has left us without future

A speaker at a protest in Tel Aviv on Saturday against the government's handling of the economic crisis says the country's leaders have abandoned Israel's stricken workforce, leaving them "without a future."
"Tonight I stand here with immense emotion and pain," says Tomer First, a stage operator from Tel Aviv and former IDF combat soldier.
Israel's "public is one huge bleeding wound. You left us without a future, no horizon and no possibility of earning a living. For four months now you have been finding time to enact countless laws - but not one to fix the great robbery of the self-employed."