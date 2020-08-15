FBI team arrives this weekend to take part in Beirut probe

A team of FBI investigators was due to arrive in Lebanon this weekend to take part in the probe of Beirut's massive explosion, a senior U.S official said Saturday after visiting the location of the blast.
David Hale, U.S. undersecretary of state for political affairs, called for a thorough and transparent investigation. He said the FBI team is taking part at the invitation of Lebanese authorities to find answers about what caused the Aug. 4 explosion that killed nearly 180 people and wounded thousands.