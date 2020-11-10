Mayor of northern city arrested in corruption probe

The mayor of a city in northern Israel has been arrested alongside three other suspects for corruption charges, Ynet has learned on Tuesday.

The Magistrates' Court in Rishon Lezion remanded current Or Aqiva Mayor and former minister for the now-defunct Kadima party Yaakov Edri for six more days.

Or Aqiva Mayor Yaakov Edri ( Photo: Shaul Golan )

Edri, who also served as a Likud lawmaker before joining Kadima, is suspected of offenses of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. He and the other suspects were arrested Tuesday morning in a raid by Police's anti-fraud unit after a year-long investigation.

Other suspects include a former senior government official as well as municipal workers.

According to police, suspects have allegedly abused their positions to sell off tenders and permits in exchange for money among other benefits in violation of the law and in violation of the public interest.

Or Aqiva ( Photo: Viewpoint )