9 teenage boys suspected of raping, extorting 14-year-old girl

Nine underage youths aged 15 and 16 were arrested several months ago on suspicion of threatening, blackmailing and raping a 14-year-old girl in central Israel, according to details of case that emerged Wednesday after a gag order was lifted by Rishon Lezion Magistrate's Court.

All the suspects are currently under house arrest, after their remand was previously extended several times.

An Israel Police vehicle ( Photo: Illustrative / Yair Sagi )

Sources involved in the case told Ynet's sister publication Yedioth Ahronoth that the group first made connection with the girl through one of its members. Since then, the source said, he and his friends demanded sexual intercourse from her and threatened to hurt and publish nude photos of her if she refused.

The girl allegedly succumbed to the pressure for a long period of time, telling no one about her ordeal, until she was allegedly the victim of a gang rape by the suspects several weeks ago. The girl then decided to tell a close relative about the alleged attack, who then reported the incident to the police.

The police then set up a covert special investigations unit in order to arrest the suspects.

"This is the serious assault of a minor," said a police official. "She was hurt sexually, subject to extortion and for a long time lived in complete fear. We believe we have managed to attribute to each suspect his role in the case and in the coming days it will be presented to the prosecution."

The case was under a blanket gag order for several weeks due to the sensitivity of the matter.

The court allowed some of the details to be released Wednesday while keeping the identities of all those involved secret.