Enivroment minister warns of 'Beirut-like event' in Haifa port

Minister of Environmental Protection Gila Gamliel warned on Wednesday of a catastrophic event in the Haifa port chemical deposits a day after a massive blast shook the Lebanese capital of Beirut in an event believed to have stemmed from similar storage units.

