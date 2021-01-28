Pakistan court frees Islamist accused of killing U.S. journalist Daniel Pearl

A panel of three judges of Pakistan's Supreme Court ordered on Thursday the release of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, an Islamist accused of beheading U.S. journalist Daniel Pearl, a government lawyer said.

