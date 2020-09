A report compiled by the Israeli Military Intelligence and submitted to the government, claims that the expected gatherings in synagogues during the High Holidays could cause the infection rate throughout the country to grow exponentially.

A report compiled by the Israeli Military Intelligence and submitted to the government, claims that the expected gatherings in synagogues during the High Holidays could cause the infection rate throughout the country to grow exponentially.

A report compiled by the Israeli Military Intelligence and submitted to the government, claims that the expected gatherings in synagogues during the High Holidays could cause the infection rate throughout the country to grow exponentially.