Abbas' spokesman: 'Not letting east Jerusalem vote is crossing a red line'

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for Mahmoud Abbas, the President of the Palestinian Authority, commented on Sunday on Israel's decision to not respond to the plead to let Palestinian residents of eastern Jerusalem vote in the upcoming Palestinian elections.

