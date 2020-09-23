Health Ministry reports 6,949 new cases of coronavirus

The Health Ministry reported Wednesday evening that 6,949 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in the previous 24 hours, 4,031 of them since midnight.

According to ministry data, the number of serious coronavirus patients receiving respiratory assistance from ventilators has reached a record-high 177. There are currently 658 Israeli COVID-19 patients hospitalized in serious condition across the country's hospitals.

Health authorities reported that 14.5% of all coronavirus tests conducted on Tuesday returned positive, meaning 1 of every 7 tests yielded a positive result.