Israel pushes construction of 2,600 new settler homes as Trump leaves office

An Israeli watchdog group said Tuesday that the government approved nearly 2,600 new housing units in east Jerusalem and the West Bank settlements a day before President-elect Joe Biden takes office.
Israeli authorities made a major last-minute push this week to advance settlement construction in the West Bank, in the twilight hours of the Trump administration.
The anti-settlement monitoring group Peace Now said the majority of the new government tenders -- published on Tuesday, President Donald Trump's last full day in office -- are deep inside the West Bank. Earlier this week, the government advanced plans for nearly 800 homes in West Bank settlements.