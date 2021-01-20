Israel pushes construction of 2,600 new settler homes as Trump leaves office

An Israeli watchdog group said Tuesday that the government approved nearly 2,600 new housing units in east Jerusalem and the West Bank settlements a day before President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

An Israeli watchdog group said Tuesday that the government approved nearly 2,600 new housing units in east Jerusalem and the West Bank settlements a day before President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

An Israeli watchdog group said Tuesday that the government approved nearly 2,600 new housing units in east Jerusalem and the West Bank settlements a day before President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

Israeli authorities made a major last-minute push this week to advance settlement construction in the West Bank, in the twilight hours of the Trump administration.

Israeli authorities made a major last-minute push this week to advance settlement construction in the West Bank, in the twilight hours of the Trump administration.

Israeli authorities made a major last-minute push this week to advance settlement construction in the West Bank, in the twilight hours of the Trump administration.