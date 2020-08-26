Navalny ally says only Putin could have authorised suspected poisoning

A senior ally of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny said on Wednesday he believed only President Vladimir Putin could have authorized the suspected poisoning of the outspoken Kremlin critic.
The Kremlin has dismissed as "hot air" and untrue any suggestion Putin was somehow involved in Navalny falling ill. It also says it remains unclear if Navalny was actually poisoned.
Navalny, 44, was airlifted to Germany on Saturday after collapsing on a plane while flying back to Moscow from Siberia.