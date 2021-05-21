EU hails Gaza ceasefire, calls for peace talks

The European Union's top diplomat Friday welcomed the Gaza ceasefire but said only a revival of long-term peace talks can ensure that such fighting does not flare up again in the future.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement that "we commend Egypt, Qatar, United Nations, United States and others who have played a facilitating role in this."

Borrell said "the situation in the Gaza Strip has long been unsustainable. Only a political solution will bring sustainable peace and end once for all the Palestinian-Israeli conflict."