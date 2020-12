The United Arab Emirates has discovered a "limited number" of cases of people infected with the new coronavirus variant in the country, a government official said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The United Arab Emirates has discovered a "limited number" of cases of people infected with the new coronavirus variant in the country, a government official said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The United Arab Emirates has discovered a "limited number" of cases of people infected with the new coronavirus variant in the country, a government official said at a press conference on Tuesday.