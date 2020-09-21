UK ponders second COVID-19 lockdown as outbreak accelerates

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is pondering a second national COVID-19 lockdown as the novel coronavirus outbreak accelerates.
New COVID-19 cases are rising by at least 6,000 per day in Britain, according to week-old data, hospital admissions are doubling every eight days and the testing system is buckling.
"We're certainly at a very critical moment this morning," Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told Sky. "It is clear that we are just a few weeks behind what we're seeing elsewhere in Europe."