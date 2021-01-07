PM: Most Israelis will soon be able to receive coronavirus vaccine

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Thursday that additional doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine will arrive in Israel next week, and that most Israelis over the age of 16 will be able to get vaccinated by the end of March.
"I am excited to announce a tremendous breakthrough, which will lead us to be the first country to emerge from the coronavirus," said Netanyahu. "The agreement I made with Pfizer will allow us to vaccinate all Israelis over the age of 16 until the end of March and maybe even before that."