PM: Most Israelis will soon be able to receive coronavirus vaccine

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Thursday that additional doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine will arrive in Israel next week, and that most Israelis over the age of 16 will be able to get vaccinated by the end of March.

