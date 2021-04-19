Victims of chemical attacks in Syria file complaint with Swedish police

Lawyers representing victims of chemical weapons attacks in Syria filed a criminal complaint with Swedish police on Monday, calling for an investigation into the role of officials in President Bashar al-Assad's government.
Allegations of war crimes can be investigated by Swedish police regardless of where they were committed.
Similar legal actions, taken by groups such as Civil Rights Defenders, the Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression, Syrian Archive, and the Open Society Justice Initiative on behalf of victims have already been launched in Germany and France.
"The groups call on Swedish judicial authorities to open an investigation into the