Haredi party leaders call on PM, Gantz to pass budget, avoid elections

Ultra-Orthodox party leaders urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Thursday to swiftly pass a new budget to prevent a fresh round of general elections.

Ultra-Orthodox party leaders urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Thursday to swiftly pass a new budget to prevent a fresh round of general elections.

Ultra-Orthodox party leaders urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Thursday to swiftly pass a new budget to prevent a fresh round of general elections.

The government has until August 25 to approve a budget or it will automatically dissolve and a snap election will be called.

The government has until August 25 to approve a budget or it will automatically dissolve and a snap election will be called.

The government has until August 25 to approve a budget or it will automatically dissolve and a snap election will be called.