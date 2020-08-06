Haredi party leaders call on PM, Gantz to pass budget, avoid elections

Ultra-Orthodox party leaders urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Thursday to swiftly pass a new budget to prevent a fresh round of general elections.
The government has until August 25 to approve a budget or it will automatically dissolve and a snap election will be called.
“This is the time to clear aside everything, bring the state budget for swift approval so we can focus on the challenges of the economy and health system,” Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, Housing Minister Yaakov Litzman and MK Moshe Gafni said in a joint statement.