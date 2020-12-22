MKs nix bill extending budget timeline, making elections almost inevitable

A last-ditch effort to prevent the Knesset from dissolving automatically - and sending Israel into its fourth election in two years - failed in the early hours of Tuesday when lawmakers rejected a bill that would extend the timeline allotted the government to pass a budget.

Proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud and Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s Blue & White, the bill would have extended negotiations over the state budget to December 31 - but a vote of 49 against and 47 for the bill toppled it in the plenum.

If no surprise agreement is reached by midnight Tuesday and the country remains without a budget or a plan to extend the deadline, Israel by law heads to elections.

Blue & White said ahead of the vote that it would not be voting on the bill in order to give Likud the chance to come up with an 11th hour proposal. But three of its lawmakers - Asaf Zamir, Miki Haimovich and Ram Shefa - voted against the bill.

The Likud erupted on live TV when its MK Michal Shir voted against the bill and announced after that she was quitting the Knesset to join former party colleague Gideon Sa'ar's breakaway party, which recent polls show is expected to perform well in potential elections against the Likud.

Another Likud lawmaker Sharren Haskel was absent from the vote and did not answer calls from coalition leaders.

Passing a state budget is part of the coalition agreement between the parties, yet has been a contentious issue between Blue & White and the Likud.

Under the terms of the coalition agreement, a failure to pass the state budget is the only way Netanyahu can remain in power if the government collapses and will not have to cede his seat to Defense Minister Benny Gantz, the head of Blue & White and alternate prime minister.

After the failed vote, a furious coalition chairman Likud MK Miki Zohar slammed Shir and Haskel for their absence.