Photo: AP
Palestinians walking past a building belonging to the Jewish settlement in Hebron

Military court convicts Palestinian activist over disorder at protests

Issa Amro convicted on three counts of protesting without a permit, two counts of obstructing security forces and one count of assault during rally in West Bank city of Hebron

Associated Press |
Published: 01.07.21 , 14:27
An Israeli military court on Wednesday found a prominent Palestinian activist guilty on six charges related to his participation in demonstrations in the West Bank city of Hebron against Jewish settlements and alleged human rights violations.
    • Issa Amro was convicted on three counts of protesting without a permit, two counts of obstructing security forces and one count of assault. The charges date back to 2010, according to a statement put out by his supporters, which said sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 8.
    (Photo: AFP)
    It was not clear what kind of sentence he might receive. The Israeli military and Amro's lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
    Amro is a well-known activist who has been detained multiple times, often after confrontations with settlers in which he says he was attacked and beaten. The Palestinian Authority detained him for a week in 2017 over a Facebook post critical of President Mahmoud Abbas.
    Hundreds of hard-line Jewish settlers live in the heart of Hebron in enclaves guarded by Israeli troops. The city has a population of over 200,000 Palestinians, and there is a long history of tensions between the two communities.
    (Photo: AP)
    Amro's supporters say the charges are linked to his participation in various peaceful protests over the years. They said the assault charge stems from a previously closed case in 2010 in which Amro allegedly shoved someone during a scuffle in which he said he was assaulted.
    Amnesty International said in a statement ahead of Wednesday's hearing that Amro faces “politically motivated charges for his peaceful activism against Israel’s military occupation and illegal settlements.”
