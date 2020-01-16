Putin said mulling pardon for Israeli jailed on drug charges

Vladimir Putin is considering a pardon for an Israeli woman jailed in Russia on drug charges, a Russian media outlet reported Thursday, days before the president is due to arrive in Israel for a Holocaust remembrance service attended by dozens of heads of state.
According to the report, the Kremlin is still extremely displeased however with Israel's extradition of a Russian hacker to the U.S. late last year.
Naama Issachar was jailed in April for seven a half years after she was arrested at a Moscow airport with 9 grams of cannabis in her luggage. She was on a stopover in Russia as she made her way back to Israel from India.
First published: 21:00 , 01.16.20