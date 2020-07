Health Ministry Director-General Hezi Levi opposed on Monday a parliamentary coronavirus panel's decision to reopen gyms as coronavirus continues to spread throughout the country.

Health Ministry Director-General Hezi Levi opposed on Monday a parliamentary coronavirus panel's decision to reopen gyms as coronavirus continues to spread throughout the country.

Health Ministry Director-General Hezi Levi opposed on Monday a parliamentary coronavirus panel's decision to reopen gyms as coronavirus continues to spread throughout the country.