Israeli teen's Palestinian killer seeks plea deal

A court in Jerusalem on Sunday held a hearing about striking a possible plea bargain for the terrorist who raped and brutally killed an Israeli teen on the outskirts of Jerusalem last February.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The body of 19-year-old Ori Ansbacher, from the West Bank settlement of Tekoa, was found with multiple stab wounds in the woods at Ein Yael. A 29-year-old Hebron resident, Arafat Irfayia, was arrested shortly after. He allegedly saw the victim in the forest, sexually assaulted and killed her.

Arafat Irfayia brought before court ( Video: Gilad Cohen )

According to the indictment, Irfayia decided to murder the teen due to her “being Jewish."

"He attacked Ori with severe violence and cruelty,” said the indictment. “Ori fought with him, but the defendant overcame her resistance, causing her severe bodily injury and stabbing her with a knife multiple times all over her body.”

The defendant’s attorney said during Sunday’s hearing the 29-year-old terrorist has confessed to killing Ansbacher and to having sex with her against her will.

Arafat Irfayia brought before court ( Photo: Gilad Cohen )

During the hearing, however, the defendant remained silent, only asking the authorities for a phone call. The silence effectively makes the alleged confession presented by the lawyer inadmissible in court.

The indictment states that the evidence against Irfayia includes his DNA sample at the scene of the crime, the knife used in the attack with the victim’s blood, a SIM card from the victim’s cell phone found in the defendant’s bag and the cell phone itself located in a ditch near the scene of the attack.

Irfayia also knew that Ansbacher arrived at the scene wearing headphones, says the indictment.

According to the defense establishment, the suspected terrorist’s family has ties with Hamas and the 29-year-old was imprisoned in Israel in the past for incitement.

Another hearing regarding a possible plea bargain is set to be held on January 8, 2020.