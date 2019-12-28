Report: Pro-Iranian Iraqi militia hides missiles in Baghdad residential areas

A senior Iraqi official told Al-Khura, a U.S.-based Arab language news site, on Saturday that a pro-Iranian militia has begun hiding ballistic missiles - such as those previously smuggled into Iran - through dispersal in residential areas in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad.

