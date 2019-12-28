Report: Pro-Iranian Iraqi militia hides missiles in Baghdad residential areas

A senior Iraqi official told Al-Khura, a U.S.-based Arab language news site, on Saturday that a pro-Iranian militia has begun hiding ballistic missiles - such as those previously smuggled into Iran - through dispersal in residential areas in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad.
According to Al-Khura, one of the aides of Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Suleimani, who oversees Hezbollah-Iraqi regiments, has ordered it to empty the missile warehouses it recently received from Iran. Warehouses found at the bases of the organization.
It was also reported that the aide ordered the militia to disperse the missiles in populated areas of Baghdad, using civilian trucks.
First published: 19:23 , 12.28.19