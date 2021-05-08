Israeli police, Palestinians clash at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa, 205 injured

Israeli police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades towards rock-hurling Palestinian youth at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday amid growing anger over the potential eviction of Palestinians from homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers.

