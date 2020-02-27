Right-wing bloc takes lead over center-left in latest poll

The ruling Likud party has taken a lead over its main challenger, the centrist Blue & White, ahead of the March 2 election, according to the poll published the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) on Thursday evening.

The latest poll gives the edge to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's party in a tight race and shows Likud leading Benny Gantz's party by one Knesset seat, 35 to 34.

Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz ( Photo: EPA )

In addition, the right-wing bloc appears to hold a lead over the center-left and would receive 58 Knesset seats, two up from the same poll last week and just three short of 61 needed to form a government, if the elections were held today.

The center-left bloc would receive 56 Knesset seats if the vote was held today, one down from the same poll last week.

The Joint List, an alliance of the main Arab parties in Israel, would receive 14 seats, according to the poll.

The poll also gives Labor-Gesher-Meretz, a political alliance of Israel's three main left-wing parties, only eight potential Knesset seats.

Haredi parties United Torah Judaism and Shas would both receive eight seats each, while Naftali Bennett-led Yamina party would win seven seats.

Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu is one seat down from the same poll last week and would only get 6 Knesset seats.

Israelis will head to the polls next Monday in an unprecedented third national elections in less than a year.