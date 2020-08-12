Paris prosecutors investigate apparent anti-Semitic attack

French police are investigating an apparent anti-Semitic attack on a 29-year-man in an apartment building in northeast Paris.
A group that tracks anti-Semitic violence and hate speech in France, BNVCA, sought an investigation, denouncing it as the latest in a string of scattered acts targeting Jews.
The man, identified only as David, said he was attacked by two people who hurled anti-Semitic insults, stole his watch and beat him unconscious in the hallway of his parents' apartment building, according to BNVCA.