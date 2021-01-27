Israel has 4,778 new COVID-19 cases since midnight

The Health Ministry says 4,778 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Israel since midnight, bringing the country's number of active cases to 74,785.
A total of 52,500 tests were conducted since midnight, yielding an infection rate of 9.1% - a slight reduction since Tuesday.
Israel has now seen 4,574 people succumb to COVID-19. A little over 25% of that total - 1,211 people - have died since the start of January.
The country also has 1,160 virus patients hospitalized in serious condition.