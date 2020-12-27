Israel's infection rate still tops 4%, on cusp of 400,000 cases

Nine hours before the start of Israel's third nationwide lockdown at 5pm on Sunday, the Health Ministry released data showing that Israel's positive rate for coronavirus tests is still above 4%.

On Saturday, 2,630 Israelis tested positive for the coronavirus, a relatively low number due to the small number of tests conducted on Shabbat.

A scientist carries out coronavirus at the central laboratory in Or Yehuda ( Photo: EPA )

More than 63,000 corona tests were performed, yielding a positivity rate of 4.1%.

Israel has 36 localities with more than 200 active patients.

In the last seven days, more than 540,000 tests have been performed, with an average positivity rate of 4.3%. The total number of people in Israel infected with the virus has reached 399,642.

There are 1,054 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the country, with 584 in critical condition – a rise of 91 patients since last Monday. There are also 133 people on ventilators.

Treating coronavirus patients at Kaplan Medical Center in Rehovot ( Photo; Hagai Dekel )

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 3,210 COVID-19 patients have died in Israel - 112 of them in the past week.

On August 21, after almost half a year of the pandemic, Israel had 100,000 people infected with the virus.

Israel crossed the 200,000 mark a month and a half later on September 23, and just three weeks after that, on October 15, there were 300,000 infections.

On Sunday, almost two and a half months on, Israel will cross the 400,000 mark for positive tests and is on course to see half a million infections before the end of January.

There are currently 35,525 active coronavirus patients in Israel, with almost one in five of them a resident of Jerusalem.

The capital has 7,005 active patients; Bnei Brak has 1,351; Tel Aviv has 1,177 and Haifa 1,078.

An Israeli man is vaccinated in Jerusalem ( Photo: Gil Yohanan )

Only three cities in Israel remain "green," meaning they have a low infection rate: Dimona, Nesher and Eilat.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said Sunday morning that so far 280,000 people have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.