Former chief rabbi dies of coronavirus

Former Sephardi Chief Rabbi of Israel Eliyahu Bakshi-Doron has passed away Sunday night at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem due to complications of the novel coronavirus.

Bakshi-Doron was hospitalized last week after having tested positive for the virus.

The hospital reported that the rabbi's condition, who suffered from many underlying health conditions, worsened during the day and he eventually passed away despite repeated resuscitation efforts.