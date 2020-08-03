PM says he will push to toughen punishment on child abuse

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday referred to a number of child abuse cases and said that he will promote more severe punishment for child abuse, explaining that "the abuse of a helpless child is an inexcusable crime."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday referred to a number of child abuse cases and said that he will promote more severe punishment for child abuse, explaining that "the abuse of a helpless child is an inexcusable crime."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday referred to a number of child abuse cases and said that he will promote more severe punishment for child abuse, explaining that "the abuse of a helpless child is an inexcusable crime."