Bennet to Netanyahu: The nation has lost its faith in you

Yamina MK Naftali Bennett tore into Prime Minister Netanyahu during a plenum session Monday, accusing him of mishandling the coronavirus pandemic.
“Mr. Prime Minister, you know why there is such a loss of the public’s trust in the government? Because you don’t tell the truth. A lockdown isn’t an image of victory. A lockdown is an image of a failure. A terrible failure,” Bennett said.
“States that conduct themselves badly reach lockdowns. Whoever says they are all reaching a lockdown is lying," he added. "The nation lost its faith in you because you don’t believe in the nation. Whoever believes in the nation doesn’t use a lockdown and take pride in it.”